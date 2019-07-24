An early morning thunderstorm pounded Union and caused several instances of flash flooding.
Union City Administrator Russell Rost said the city was hit with more than 6 inches of rain by 6 a.m. Monday. The sudden deluge overwhelmed the city’s drainage system.
Rost said the city is designed to handle 2 inches of rain in a short time frame. Getting hit with 6 inches of rain caused backups.
The roundabout at St. Andrews and Denmark Road was underwater early Monday blocking the lone entrance to the subdivision. Rost said the flooding had nothing to do with the construction of the roundabout, which was built in 2018, and everything to do with the amount of rain.
He said other streets throughout the city were impacted by flash flooding as well. A low-water crossing on Denmark Road where the city is planning on building a bridge was among the streets flooded.
The rain caused creeks to rise throughout the city. A tree in Flat Creek near the American Legion Post 297 headquarters and Immaculate Conception School was uprooted by the rushing water. City crews were out early Monday removing it.
Rost said the city received a number of calls from residents about flooded basements. City facilities were not immune to the flooding either.
The downstairs lobby at city hall was flooded during the storm. Before Monday night’s board of aldermen meeting, a number of fans were positioned in the lobby to dry out the carpet.