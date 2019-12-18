The Union Parks and Recreation Department is partnering with Lifeforce Fitness to offer a variety of wellness classes for the new year.
The classes include yoga, , core strength and stretch, dancer-cize and total body conditioning. All classes are held in the city’s aerobics room, located in the lower level of city hall, at 500 East Locust Street
Morning yoga is offered Mondays from Jan. 6, 2020, to Feb. 10, 2020. The classes run from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m.
An evening yoga class will be offered Tuesdays starting Jan. 14, 2020, and ending Feb. 11, 2020. The class is offered from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
In the class participants will work to gain flexibility, tone muscles, and work on the flow of breath within the body.
A yoga class that also includes the theory of yoga, along with exercises and breathing techniques, is offered Tuesdays starting Jan. 7, 2020. 3. Classes will be from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Participants are asked to bring a mat to all yoga classes.
Dancer-cize is a class that features combinations of cardio-dance movements with some muscle conditioning, balance and flexibility thrown in for good measure all performed to motivating music.
The class runs from 6:30 to 7:15 p.m. on Mondays from Jan. 6, 2020, to Feb. 10, 2020.
Total body conditioning is suitable men and women of all levels of fitness.
This class is designed to strengthen and stabilize muscles, develop balance and range of motion utilizing the individual’s body weight, body balls, gliding discs, step platforms.
Medicine balls and exercise tubing will be provided.
The classes is offered on Thursdays from 6:30 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. The sessions begin Jan. 9, 2020, and end Feb. 13, 2020.
All classes are suitable for all fitness levels. Both city residents and nonresidents are welcome to register.
Preregistration with payment is requested one week before class starts. For more information, or to learn how to register, visit www.unionmissouri.org/uprd, call 636-583-8471 or email abreeden@unionmissouri.org.