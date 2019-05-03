The Union Parks and Recreation Department is partnering with Lifeforce Fitness to bring back a special seasonal fitness event.
Yoga in the Park will be held four Saturdays through the summer. Classes are scheduled for May 18 at Veterans Memorial Park, June 15 at City Park, July 27 at Clark-Vitt Memorial Park and Aug. 17 at a park to be announced. All classes will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.
The classes will take place in a shaded area. The postures allow participants to gain flexibility, tone muscles, and enjoy the flow of breath within the body.
No previous experience is required. Participants must bring a mat. If desired, participants are asked to bring some sort of cover for beneath the mat (sheet, blanket. or rug perhaps), water bottle, bug spray and sunscreen.
Preregistration with payment is required one week before class starts. For more information, or to learn how to register, visit www.unionmissouri.org/uprd, call 636-583-8471 or email abreeden@unionmissouri.org.