The city of Union has taken a step toward improving the Highway 47 and Highway 50 intersection
Aldermen approved a contract with Cochran, Union, to conduct a design study related to the realignment of Highway 47 and Highway 50.
The deal will pay Cochran $48,500.
Cochran will be evaluating and analyzing two proposed realignment options first discussed in the Highway 47 Corridor Study from November 2018. The plans are a north and south realignment option.
Under the study, Cochran will survey the area to “establish conceptual vertical profile and horizontal alignment” in order to tie into the existing road. The study will research right of way acquisitions needed for any development.
The study also will conduct environmental research and flood plain permitting with the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Cochran will look at impact of the plans on utilities and the railroad.
The survey ultimately will provide cost estimates for both options and recommend phasing in order to secure grant funding.
City Administrator Russell Rost said this is the key part of the plan. He said the city likely won’t be able to do the whole project at once and phasing is the best way to move things forward.
“It’s not going to be the whole package we want, but it will be phases to help us get there,” he said.
In talking with Cochran, Rost said he’s had increased hope the project could move forward. He said Cochran believes there’s going to be federal funding available much quicker than the city originally anticipated.
The plan is to have to the study done quickly, Rost said.
Background
In July aldermen authorized Rost to advertise for proposals for a consultant for the project.
The city of Union, Franklin County and the Union Special Road District are teaming up to attempt to address the traffic issues at the intersection of Highway 47 and Highway 50. The group has formed a subcommittee of the county’s Highway 47 committee.
Rost said during a subcommittee’s meeting, Union was instructed to take the lead and hire a consultant. He said the consultant would be tasked with designing a workable realignment project for Highway 47 that splits at Highway 50.
With the design in place, the subcommittee could then work on getting the financing in place for the project.
City Engineer Jonathan Zimmermann said he’s applying for a Franklin County grant to pay for the consultant. Zimmermann said he will apply for a $50,000 grant from the county to pay for the consultant.
The grant is a 50-50 grant with the count. If approved, the city would be responsible for putting up $25,000.
Zimmermann said there was a “high probability” the grant would be approved based on support from other members of the Highway 47 committee.
Proposed Route
While it’s not finalized, Rost said the belief among the subcommittee is the design would focus on the realignment route that goes behind Dickey Bub Farm & Home.
A study was recently done on Highway 47 and a number of realignment options were presented.
The plan would reroute Highway 47 to the west of Dickey Bub. At that point, Highway 47 North and South would connect, eliminating the need for drivers to turn onto Highway 50 to access Highway 47 South.
Rost called the option the most economical of those on the table. Zimmermann said it’s the best option because it “lends itself to phases.”
Funding is the key part of the project. Zimmermann said the Missouri Department of Transportation has identified the intersection on its long-range transportation program. He said that puts it at the bottom of a long list.
The only way the project moves up the list is if funding is secured. The phases would help reduce the funding burden, Zimmermann said.
“We want to break it into pieces that are bite size and attack it that way,” he said.
Rost said it was important to get the ball rolling on the consultant and design in order to get grant applications filed. Right now most federal grant funding has an 80-20 match with the grant applicant responsible for 20 percent of the funding.