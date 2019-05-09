Thanks to a donation, the city of Union is planning on celebrating the 40th Founders Day with a fireworks display.
J&M Displays has offered to donate fireworks for a small display on Founders Day. Aldermen supported the plan at Monday’s personnel, finance and public works committee meeting.
Aldermen are expected to vote on the official contract at the May 13 board meeting.
Union Parks and Recreation Director Angela Sullivan said J&M Displays offered to donate $3,000 worth of fireworks. She said that is about the equivalent of a 5-minute display.
The display is tentatively scheduled for Saturday, June 1, at 9:05 p.m.
The fireworks will be shot off from the baseball fields near the city’s Splash-N-Swimplex. Sullivan said the area around the pool and near the fields will be blocked off for the display.
The display will be shorter than the city’s traditional Fourth of July event. Sullivan the majority of the parking lot at the Splash-N-Swimplex should still be open for use.
Founders Day
Planning is underway for the 40th annual event.
New this year, the city is seeking competitors to show off their skills on the grill with a barbecue contest.
There are two divisions (pork steaks and pork ribs) with three prizes awarded within each division. Fires can be started the day of the contest as early as 8 a.m.
Also new is a sand volleyball tournament, The double-elimination tournament is open to residents and nonresidents, ages 13 and older.
There can be a maximum of three males on the court at any time. There will be two divisions. The adult division for players age 19 and up will start at 9 a.m. The teen division for players between the ages of 13 and 18 will start at noon.
Also new this year is a corn hole tourney. Sponsored by Budweiser, the event is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. Registration will be at 2:15 p.m. on Founders Day.
Just like in past years, Founders Day will kick off at 7:30 a.m. with the Union Area Chamber of Commerce 5K/10K run.
The race will begin and end at the city park. Medals will be awarded to the top three racers in the following age categories for both the 5K and 10K: 12 and under, 13-17, 18-25, 26-35, 36-45, 46-55 and 56 and over.
Additional information and registration forms can be found at www.unionmochamber.org/pages/FoundersDay5K10K.
A breakfast by United Methodist Church will be at 8 a.m. The breakfast will take place in the large pavilion.
Following breakfast, the Kiwanis and United Bank of Union 3-on-3 basketball tournament will start. Games will tip off at 8:30 a.m.
A petting zoo with the FFA will run from 10 a.m. to noon. Registration for family games will begin at 11:30 a.m.
The games will run from noon to 1:30 p.m. Face painting will run from 1 to 3 p.m.
Registration for the turtle races will run from 3 to 4 p.m. The races for children age 2 to 13 will start at 4 p.m.
A pedal tractor pull for kids between the ages of 3 and 10 will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Registration will begin at 5 p.m.
A washer tournament will take place at noon with registration beginning at 11 a.m.
Throughout the day, there will be a craft sale, food vendors and a beer garden.
The city’s Splash-N-Swimplex also will open for swimming from noon to 7 p.m. The cost will be $1 per person.
Music from the Starlighters will start at 3 p.m. The Baglunch Blues Band will perform at 6 p.m. and Disengaged will take the stage at the large pavilion at 9 p.m.
For more information on Founders Day, or to learn about how to register, visit www.unionmissouri.org/uprd or call 636-583-8471.