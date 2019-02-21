Union aldermen approved a contract with a fireworks vendor to host an Independence Day celebration.
J&M Display, Inc. will provide the fireworks for the annual event. This year, for the third year in a row, the fireworks display will take place at Veterans Memorial Park.
The 2019 show is scheduled for Wednesday, July 3. In the event of rain, the display will be Friday, July 5. The city and J&M Displays recently entered into an agreement.
The deal will pay J&M Displays $10,000. Per the contract, the city is responsible to pay $5,000 up-front and the rest of the money at a later date.
If the city pays in full by April 24, it will receive an 8 percent prepayment bonus in terms of product — meaning more fireworks. If paid by June 2, the city will receive a 5 percent bonus.
City Administrator Russell Rost said the city budgets $10,000 for the show and has traditionally just paid all the costs up-front.
The city will continue to work with the Sons of the American Legion to help pay for the show.
The fireworks display has been at Veterans Memorial Park since 2017. In prior years, the Jaycees hosted and paid for the display, which was held at the city lake/fairgrounds area. When the group disbanded in 2016, the city took over the display.
The 2017 and 2018 shows have earned rave reviews from spectators, Rost said.
In addition to the fireworks, Parks and Recreation Director Angela Sullivan said planning for the rest of the event is ongoing.
Sullivan said the budget has been increased for a band which will play prior to the fireworks and again once the display is over.
The idea is to give some spectators a reasons to stick around in the park, she said, and not have the traffic jam that comes with everyone leaving at once.
Sullivan said she’s also working on getting food vendors for the event. Aldermen agreed that this year vendors aren’t allowed to travel around the park.
Last year an ice cream truck drove around the park which caused some concern among city officials.