Candidates in all four wards have filed to serve on the Union Board of Aldermen.
Tom Strubberg declared his intention to run Tuesday. He is the first candidate to file to represent Ward 4.
Filing closes Tuesday, Jan. 21. Seats are open in each of the four wards.
So far there will be a competitive race in Ward 1 and Ward 2.
In Ward 1, incumbent Bob Schmuke and newcomer Don Covington have filed for the race. Incumbent Bill Isgriggs and Barbara E. Laberer both have filed to serve Ward 2.
Incumbent Paul Arand is the lone candidate for the Ward 3 seat. Ward 4 incumbent Vicki Jo Hooper has yet to file. She was appointed to the board in the summer of 2019 to fill out the term of David Pope after he moved out of the ward.
All aldermanic seats carry two-year terms.
Any interested candidates should file with the city clerk at city hall. City hall is located at 500 E. Locust St.
Filing can be done between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Hours will be extended to 5 p.m. on the final day of filing.
According to city code, an alderman must be at least 18 years old at the time of the election. All aldermen must be a U.S. citizen and a Union resident for at least one year prior to the election.
Board of Education
Candidates for the Union R-XI Board of Education also will have until Tuesday to declare.
So far four candidates have filed for the three open seats on the board. Incumbents Virgil L. Weideman, Amy K. Hall and Aaron P. Bockhorst all have signed up to stay on the board.
Newcomer Richard A. Morrow also filed meaning that for the first time since 2017, there will be a race for the Union R-XI Board of Education.
School board members serve three-year terms. Filing can be done at the district office at 21 Progress Parkway. Regular filing can be done during normal business hours. The administrative office hours are 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday to Friday.
Filing will not occur if the office is closed for inclement weather. On the final day of filing, the office will be open until 5 p.m.
School board candidates must be at least 24 years of age; a citizen of the U.S.; a resident taxpayer of the Union R-XI School District; and have resided in Missouri for a minimum of one year immediately preceding the election or appointment date.
Candidates cannot be delinquent in the payment of state income taxes, personal property taxes, municipal taxes or real property taxes on place of residence. They also cannot be a registered sex offender, or found guilty or admitted guilt to a felony under Missouri law.
Additionally, candidates cannot be convicted or pleaded guilty to a felony or misdemeanor under federal law.
Newly elected members are required by law to successfully complete 18.5 hours of orientation and training requirements within one year of the date of the election.