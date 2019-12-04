The Union FFA Chapter recently went to Indianapolis, Ind., taking 31 students and three advisers to experience the 92nd annual National FFA Convention.
There were 69,944 National FFA members and guests in attendance this year.
They arrived in Indiana on a Wednesday and the group’s first stop was Not Just Popcorn. There the group toured the local business and also had the opportunity to view some finished products in the show room.
After this, the FFA students went to the first session in Lucas Oil Stadium and during that session, they heard guest speaker Bob Goff.
The following day the students participated in Courtesy Corps in order to learn how the convention is run and how to give back to the organization.
When the students finished their duty in Courtesy Corps, they attended the second National Convention session and listened to Shea Booster, National FFA vice president. At the session, the students learned about victims, and the “why me” mentality.
After Booster’s session, the students went to Zip City and had a night out having fun. The students were able to jump on trampolines and play a game of laser tag.
On Friday the chapter was able to tour the FFA Mega Store and The Career Show. The Career Show contained more than 500 booths with presentations, prizes and free products for the students.
The Career Show allowed the students to view a wide variety of agricultural businesses, educational facilities and organizations available throughout the country. Presenters included the major automobile manufacturers, the armed forces, universities, conservation groups, commodity groups and many more.
Afterward the Union FFA began its five-hour trip back home.
The main reason for attending National FFA Convention is to listen to convention sessions and for students to feel what it’s like being in a room with 50,000 motivated FFA members.
When the motivational speakers begin to talk, or the session begins students report that they begin to feel energized and realize that these students are part of something that is making a difference in their lives.
The FFA is a national organization that works to promote premier leadership, personal growth and career success in the lives of its members. National Convention is one way for this to be showcased.