Union FFA went to its annual Barnwarming in early November.
The event has been going on for over 60 years. When Barnwarming began back in the 1950s, there were only boys allowed in FFA, so in order to have a date, they would invite the home economics girls.
The girls they invited were named “FFA Sweet Hearts” and competed to be crowned “Goddess of Agriculture.” Whichever lucky FFA Sweet Heart was crowned “Goddess of Agriculture” had the honor of having an 8x10 picture of her placed in the agriculture classroom.
In 1969, women were accepted into the FFA and took on the honor of running for “Goddess of Agriculture.” In 1999, the Union FFA went from crowning the “Goddess of Agriculture” to crowning a king and queen.
In the FFA’s monthly meeting students vote for who runs for candidates. This year there were 23 members running for king and queen.
The freshman queen candidates were Brooke Jacquin and Maddie Eckstein. For the sophomore queen candidates Emma Wildhaber, Brianna Horn and Autumn Miller were chosen.
Samantha Kleekamp, Briana Bunch and Kaycee Feth were the junior queen candidates. Senior candidates chosen were Abbi Eckstein, Tilly Eckstein and Melany Adkins.
The freshman king candidates were Alex Bolzenious, Matthew Lampkin, and Evan Swoboda. Sophomore king candidates chosen were Colin Prine, Logan Wegeschiede and Ian Meker.
Matthew Strugari, Austin Redhage and Brandon Segelhorst were the candidates for the juniors. Chosen for the senior candidates were Blake Fielder, Taylor Eaker and Curtis Feth.
This year the candidates that won second runner-up were Abbi Eckstein and Blake Fielder. First runner-up were Autumn Miller and Taylor Eaker.
The 2019 Union FFA Barnwarming Queen and King were Tilly Eckstein and Curtis Feth.
Every year Barnwarming is held at the Franklin County FFA farm in Stanton. Students who pay their dues are allowed to go and ride a bus down to the farm to participate in many games and activities, attend the coronation, and have a chance to dance to wrap up a night of fun.