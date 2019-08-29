The Union Parks and Recreation Department is seeking pickleball players for a new fall league.
Registration is now open for the league. The league is open to adults who are 18 years or older and out of high school. There will be a maximum of four players on a roster.
Indoor games will take place on Wednesdays from 5 to 8 p.m. at the city hall auditorium, located at 500 E. Locust St. Thursday evenings will be utilized if there is an abundance of teams.
The season will tentatively run Sept. 18 through Nov. 20. The league will consist of eight weeks of regular season play with a 10 match guarantee. The season will finish with a double elimination tournament.
Non-gender specific divisions will include beginner, intermediate and advanced. Gift certificates will be awarded to the champions of the tournament within each division.
Players must bring paddles and wear non-marking soled shoes. The city will provide nets and balls.
Team fee of $80 and completed roster is due at the time of registration. The deadline to register is Friday, Sept. 13.
For more information or to learn how to register, visit www.unionmissouri.org/uprd, call 636-583-8471 or email recc@unionmissouri.org.