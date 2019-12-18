The city of Union took another step toward its goal of improving traffic conditions on Highway 47 and Highway 50.
Aldermen approved two agreements at its Dec. 9 meeting related to the project. The city hired Cochran and SCI Engineering, Inc.
The city will seek federal funds to build a new Union Expressway to connect with North Highway 47 to South Highway 47. The project is a partnership between the city and Franklin County.
Cochran Deal
The agreement with Cochran, Union, is related to the grant application to receive federal funds. Cochran will “prepare and submit a grant application in accordance with the scope of work.”
Cochran will provide a detailed cost estimate of the project, traffic counts, a justification for the project and more. All of that information will be submitted by the grant’s February 2020 deadline.
Additionally Cochran will work on the design and bidding phase as well. Cochran will provide professional services needed to produce bidding documents for the project.
During the construction phase, Cochran will serve as the city’s representative for administration the term on the contract between the city and the contractor. Cochran will assist the city in reviewing the bids and help in picking the right contractor.
For the grant application, Cochran will receive a fee of $500. If the grant is awarded, Cochran will be paid $793,845 during the design and bidding phase and $595,384 during the construction phase.
SCI Deal
SCI Engineering, Union, will be working on environmental services for the project.
City Administrator Russell Rost said SCI will provide Natural Resource Consulting Services (NRCS). He said this is something the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) requested be done before the grant application is filed.
SCI will “characterize the existing site conditions” and “determine the extent of wetlands or waterbodies on the site.”
The work is needed to secure state permits in order to work near a river.
SCI also will study if any endangered species will be impacted by the project. The locations of bat habitats also will be researched.
For the wetland and waterbody report, SCI will be paid $4,800. Other work will total $4,250.
Project Background
According to an estimate provided by Cochran, the project is expected to carry a $10,209,738.01 price tag.
That includes $7,882,280 for construction alone. The rest of the money is split between right-of-way acquisition, design work, inspections and testing and a contingency fund.
The city expects to be the only grant applicant from Franklin County. All other municipalities have told the city they won’t be applying this year.
Franklin County and Union both will work to secure funding to create a mile-long, two-lane expressway to bypass the intersection of Highways 50 and 47 in Union. The Union Expressway also would realign the northern section of Highway 47 to meet in a straight line with the southern portion.
The city will be tasked with constructing the Union Expressway while the county will build a roundabout on Highway 47.
The roadway portion of the expressway includes a 2,000-foot section of bridge over the Bourbeuse River and corresponding flood plain.
The design of the expressway will run from Highway 47 at Old County Farm Road to the current alignment of south Highway 47 at Highway 50.
The northern end of the expressway will feature a two-lane roundabout on Highway 47 and the southern portion will culminate in a four-way stop intersection.
The city is seeking federal grants for $6,936,406, making the local share approximately $3,273,332.
The roundabout carries an estimated price tag of $1,978,915.60. The county also will apply for grant funds, with a local share of about $660,003.
The total local share for the roadway and roundabout would be $3,933,335. The city and county both agreed to a 50/50 split of the local share if both grants are awarded.
The agreement is void if the grants are not received.