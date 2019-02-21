East Central College Professor Leigh Kolb was named the 2018 Outstanding Educator by the Union Area Chamber of Commerce.
Kolb was presented the honor Saturday night at the 48th annual Distinguished Service Awards Banquet.
Kolb, a Union High School graduate, is an assistant English and journalism professor at ECC.
“When I was reading the program of past winners, I saw names of people who shaped my life from kindergarten to my senior year at Union High School,” she said. “I’m still kind of in awe I got this.”
Charles Gehlauf, the 2017 recipient, presented the award.
“Even though I didn’t have the pleasure of having her in my classroom while she was a student at UHS, it is great to know the school produces such great leaders that are guiding our future,” Gehlauf said.
As a professional, Kolb teaches regular classes and is the student media adviser for the school newspaper.
“I’ve had the honor of working at East Central College for over 10 years now,” she said. “I knew very early on that it was my goal to teach at the community college level, specifically at ECC.”
Kolb also is a published author and teaches a journalism and mass media summer camp for children. Additionally, she leads the East Central College Film and Lecture Series.
Outside of the classroom, she chairs the Stories Matter program at the Scenic Regional Library.
Also at ECC, she has helped plan and organize the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations on campus.
In 2018, she sponsored a nonpartisan candidate forum at ECC.
Kolb has received several awards and honors, including the National Endowment for the Humanities Summer Institute Grant, the Governor’s Award in Excellence in Teaching, and the Outstanding Alumni Award from Lindenwood University.
In 2017, she received a Missouri Interscholastic Press Association Award.
Kolb has been a juror, screener and writer for film festivals. She also is a textbook reviewer for McGraw Hill.
In Franklin County, she has served on the Human Rights Task Force, Habitat for Humanities vice president and a Camp MoVal board member.
“By looking at all her accomplishments, awards and service to her community, it’s easy to see why Leigh Kolb is so deserving of the Union Outstanding Educator,” Gehlauf said.