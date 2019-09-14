East Central College recently was recognized by the National Council for Marketing and Public Relations (NCMPR) for its marketing and public relations professionals.
Each year, NCMPR recognizes outstanding achievement in design and communication in each of its seven districts.
The college was named a finalist in four Medallion Award categories, which are exclusive to marketing and public relations professionals at two-year colleges, for 2019 in district five.
The district includes Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, the Canadian province of Manitoba, Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands.
“I’m proud of my communications and marketing team for being recognized for its excellent work,” said Joel Doepker, vice president of External Relations. “This is a great honor from a well-respected national organization.”
The college will now compete against two other colleges for bronze, silver or gold in the original photography, excellence in writing, college promotional brand video and social media categories.
The awards will be announced at the annual district five fall conference in October.
The NCMPR is a professional organization for individuals involved in marketing, communications, public relations and enrollment management at community, junior and technical colleges.
It provides professional development opportunities, advocates on behalf of the profession and the institutions it serves, and recognizes professional excellence.
NCMPR has more than 1,700 members from nearly 650 colleges across the United States and Canada.