The Union Parks and Recreation Department’s annual breakfast with the Easter Bunny will be Friday, April 19, at City Park.
The event will start at 9 a.m. with breakfast. The egg hunt will follow at 10 a.m.
The breakfast is designed to provide families and children a chance to have breakfast and meet the Easter Bunny. Guests are asked to bring their own camera for pictures with the bunny.
Breakfast will include doughnuts, milk and juice. The event will occur rain or shine. After meeting with the bunny, the egg hunt will begin. Participants are asked to bring their own basket for collecting ages.
The hunt will be divided by age groups (1-3, 4-5 and 6-7). Three prizes per age group will be up for grabs.
The cost for the event is $2 per person. Parents and guardians must have tickets and supervise their children at all times.
Tickets must be purchased in advance at the park office, located in the lower level of city hall at 500 E. Locust St.
For more information or to learn how to purchase tickets, visit www.unionmissouri.org/uprd, call 636-583-8471 or email abreeden@unionmissouri.org.