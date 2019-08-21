Washington, MO (63090)

Today

Thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 70F. ESE winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 70F. ESE winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.