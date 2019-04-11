The city of Union has begun the process of creating a community improvement district (CID) to help fund a flood berm at Dickey Bub Farm & Home.
At Monday’s board meeting, aldermen approved a resolution authorizing City Administrator Russell Rost to begin the process of creating a CID. The measure gives Rost permission to execute a petition authorizing the formation of the Dickey Bub Community Improvement District.
Rost said the formation of the district would take at least two months. A public hearing would likely take place in May and then there would be a period of public comments before the district can be approved.
Rost said he didn’t expect any objection to the district because it only impacts the city and Dickey Bub.
Twice in recent years Dickey Bub has had issues with flooding from the nearby Bourbeuse River. In order to prevent future flooding, Dickey Bub representatives proposed building a berm between its building and the river.
Rost said the project would cost an estimated $639,000. Revenue from the CID would help fund for the berm.
With the CID, Dickey Bub would be allowed to collect a new sales tax. The funds would then go toward the berm project.
The proposed district would encompass Dickey Bub and the former Dollar General store. Rost said that building is vacant, but there are interested parties. He said the interest is contingent on the berm being built.
Under the proposed plan, the city would maintain the berm. The CID would pay for a mower needed to handle the slope of the berm.
Rost said a board of trustees for the CID would be made up of five people, but the city would have a controlling interest. Three of the five seats would be allotted to the city of Union’s administrator, finance officer and engineer. The other two positions would be mayoral appointments.
Rost said the city needs to have a majority in place in the event a major repair is needed. That way he said an amendment can be made to change the CID.
The tax would be collected starting Jan. 1, 2020.
Rost said the CID is important because without the berm, Dickey Bub is vulnerable to another flood.
The berm would protect Dickey Bub from all but record flooding, Rost said. Only a repeat, or worse, of the historic 2016 flood would overtop the berm, he said.
The berm will force a reorganization of the soccer fields. Rost said issues with the Union Soccer Association are still being addressed, but should be handled. The area will have the same number of fields as before, but just in a different layout.
Construction is expected to start soon and the plan is to be finished before the fall soccer season.
Rost said the city also is still working on how to handle river access at the site.