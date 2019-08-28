Union City Administrator Russell Rost said progress is being made on a potential deal between the city of Union and a neighboring sewer district.
Rost recently told aldermen that the deal between the Franklin County Public Water and Sewer District No. 1 (PWSD 1) is moving forward and could be formalized at the September board meeting.
Under the proposed agreement, the city would accept and treat sewage generated by the Terra North subdivision. In exchange, the water district would correct all boundary issues that exist between the district and the city.
Aldermen gave Rost permission to pursue the deal in July.
Under the deal, a treatment plant that services the Tara North subdivision would be shut down. David Van Leer, a project manager at Cochran representing the district, said the current plant serves 33 houses and Clearview Elementary.
“It’s a fairly small treatment plant on the order of about 10,000 gallons per day,” Van Leer said.
By shutting it down, the waste will need to go somewhere and that’s where the partnership comes in.
PWSD 1 has requested to tie into the city’s sewer system. A lift station would be built at Choiceland Drive. A new sewer line would be installed heading west before turning south on Highway A. The line would eventually hook up with the existing city system on Quail Ridge Court.
Van Leer said the plan would require easements from several property owners before it becomes a reality.
From the city’s point of view, allowing the district to hook up means it can address issues with customers. Rost said there are some territorial boundary issues that need to be addressed between the city and the district.
Van Leer said another benefit for the city is that the current plant, the one that would be taken off-line, discharges into Fenton Creek. He said that ends up in Flat Creek which runs through the city.
Taking the plant off-line would eliminate that discharge.
If the district can get the project to move forward, Van Leer said it would be built and paid for out of the district’s funds. The district also would pay for any future maintenance to its lines.
“There wouldn’t be an expense to the city,” he said.