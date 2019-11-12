The Daughters of Isabella Circle 391 met Tuesday, Oct. 8, at the Union Knights of Columbus Hall.
Before the meeting, all present participated in the rosary. Regent Jane Van Leer Stephens called the meeting to order at 7:20 p.m.
Joan Hellebusch was conferred as a new member. Following regular business and activities, the representatives of the special committees gave reports.
Vice Regent Virginia Bell gave updates on the health of several members who have been ill. She also reported on the many cards she had sent and candles lit on behalf of the membership.
Bell also shared her appreciation for having served as an officer and visitation of the sick during the last few years.
Next, Jean Marquart reported for the respect for life committee. She reminded everyone of the respect for life rummage sale. She also asked that members pay attention to the spiritual adoption column in the bulletin.
Regent Van Leer Stephens thanked Kathy Losson and the October hostess group for all the desserts served and the evening’s decorations. She reminded Ginny Elliot and the November group that they would be hostesses next month.
Eva Jankowski gave a funeral luncheon report for October. Stephens and Jo Arand are co-chairs for the funeral luncheon committee for October.
Following special committee reports, unfinished business was discussed.
The state convention, held in Boonville in September, was summarized. It was reported that the convention was organized and everyone who attended from here had a good time.
Joyce Mullen, Brenda Hoelscher, Mary Jo Wilding and Stephens represented the Circle. New state officers were elected.
It also was reported that the angels the group made were well-liked at the convention.
Next year’s workshop will be held in Monroe City and hosted by the Monroe City and St. Patrick’s Circles.
The Union circle will be in charge of snacks on Saturday.
Next, Stephens thanked all who attended for participating in a rosary before the meeting and bringing items for the Pregnancy Assistance Center.
Also during unfinished business, the Catholic Women for Christ Conference was discussed. Juanita Miner reminded everyone that ticket prices go up as the event date draws closer. She explained to those who haven’t been before the great value of the conference and the speakers.
During new business, the Knights of Columbus upcoming fish frys were discussed. Although all the dates weren’t known, the first one of the year will be Friday, Nov. 8, with the June and August D of I hostess groups baking.
Ruth Klenke and Lynn Lottmann, cookie bake chairpersons, announced Dec. 6-7 as dates for the annual cookie bake.
Pre-mix night was scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 4. The cookie bake and pre-mix events will be held in the IC Cafeteria. Klenke also distributed order forms, lists of items to donate, and a sign-up sheet for volunteers to sign.
Donations for the cookie bake can be brought to the next meeting Nov. 12. Any other members wishing to volunteer can contact Lottmann or Klenke.
Closing business was discussed and good of the order was shared. Stephens thanked everyone for being so helpful to her during her terms in office. Mary Jo Wilding will take over as regent next meeting, Nov. 12.