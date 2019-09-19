After taking much of the summer off, the Daughters of Isabella Circle 391 held their regular meeting Aug. 12 at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Union.
Regent Jane Van Leer Stephens called the meeting to order at 7:10 p.m. State Recording Secretary Maureen Burks was a special guest at the meeting.
After the opening business, standing and special committee representatives gave reports. Vice Regent Virginia Bell gave updates on several of the group’s members. Bell told the group about the many cards she had sent and candles that had been lit for members and their spouses.
Respect for Life Chairperson Jean Marquart reported on the recent blood drives. She said 37 pints of blood were collected at one event and 43 pints were collected at the other.
Marquart also announced the next blood drive would take place in October. She encouraged group members to donate.
Marquart also spoke about the spiritual adoption article in the Immaculate Conception Church bulletin.
Regent Van Leer Stephens thanked the August hostess group for the desserts, decorations, and attendance prizes for the evening.
Ginny Elliott, who was in charge of the funeral luncheons for July, reported that the lunch group served two luncheons. The first was for the friends and family of Geri Straatmann Dueker at Firehouse Station No. 1. The other was for Andy Williams, son of member Kathy Williams, at the Union KC Hall.
During unfinished business, the group discussed the upcoming state convention. The event will be Sept. 20 to Sept. 22 in Boonville. The convention will be hosted by Circle 250.
The Daughters of Isabella also discussed their recent trip to the St. Louis Muny. A total of 55 members attended and it was reported a good time was had.
Regent Van Leer Stephens announced that D of I aprons were still available at $16.50 per apron. Vice Regent Bell also discussed the presentation of the quilt gift to Father Bill from the D of I for his ordination.
During new business, it was discussed that the group wants to provide a baby quilt for the IC fall festival.
Other business, good of the order, and a closing prayer were covered at the end of the meeting.
The attendance prize winner was Jo Noelker.