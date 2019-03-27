The Union Daughters of Isabella Circle 391 recently met for its regular monthly meeting.
The group met Tuesday, March 12, at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Union. Regent Jane Van Leer Stephens called the meeting to order at 7:15 p.m.
Chancellor Miriam Sieve led an opening prayer, followed by the pledge of allegiance. Musician Ginny Elliott led the opening song.
The group welcomed new member Diann Harmon during the opening ceremonies. For spiritual activities, Chancellor Sieve read from the spiritual reflection guide. She spoke of the Second Sorrowful Mystery of the Rosary, Scourging at the Pillar. All present then prayed a decade of the rosary.
A roll call of officers was taken, minutes were read and communications were discussed. The group also discussed the bills of the month.
During the special standing and special committees section of the meeting, chairpersons or representatives updated everyone on recent or upcoming activities.
During the visitation of the sick, Vice Regent Virginia Bell reported on health updates for Janice Klenke, Kathy Williams and Barb Harden. She asked for prayers for husbands of Judy Koester and Teresa Graham.
Regent Van Leer Stephens thanked Dorothy Keence and her hostess group. She announced that Brenda Hoelscher and her group are in charge in April.
Sieve provided an update for the funeral luncheon the Daughters of Isabella served for Gaye Geisler’s husband. Virginia Bell and Miriam Sieve are co-chairs in charge of any funeral luncheons in March and April.
The Daughters of Isabella were reminded that D of I hostess groups bake for the various fish frys held by the Union Knights of Columbus.
During unfinished business, the Muny trip was reviewed. The group will be going by Mid-American bus to “Footloose” on July 24.
Cost of the show and bus will be $45. If interested, members are to sign up or contact Van Leer Stephens.
The I.C. Dinner Auction was discussed by the group. The quilt the D of I donated was purchased by Rich and Judy Bolzenius.
The Catholic Women’s Conference that was held March 9 was dicussed by Juanita Miner She reported it was very good and it spoke of a theme of reconciliation.
Miner signed up as a representative from IC parish so she will be receiving information about the conference early next year.
The Daughters of Isabella Mother’s Day Breakfast will be Sunday, May 12.
Regent Van Leer Stephens discussed the need for members to step up and volunteer for offices that need to be filled — she primarily mentioned regent, vice regent, and recording secretary.
It also was announced that aprons are in for those who previously ordered them. The cost of the aprons is $16.50 and checks can be made payable to D of I.
During new business, Van Leer Stephens announced that D of I State Officer Maureen Burk will be attending the May 14th meeting. That meeting will be a salad supper and that those in attendance should bring some kind of salad to share.
Jo Arand and her hostess group will organize the set up for the May meeting.
It also was announced that the Daughters of Isabella State Convention is in Boonville. The event will be Sept. 20-22. Regent Van Leer Stephens needs to know who want to attend by the next meeting.
Van Leer Stephens asked everyone to review the rules in the front of the membership directory. They have not been reviewed in a while. She would like to know if anything needs to be changed.
John Jasper asked that it be announced that March 31 is the Fifth Sunday Rosary at I.C. The rosary will start at 8:40 a.m. and will be led by the Knights of Columbus.
Sophie Helling from Immaculate Conception School won first place in the State of Missouri K of C Free-Throw Championship in her age group.
Chancellor Sieve showed the group a quilt top put together by Bonnie Ennis’ sister for Deacon Bill when he is ordained next year. A motion was made and seconded to provide compensation for the quilt top.
Anyone who would like to quilt may do so. The quilt will be at Bonnie Ennis’ home.
The movie “Unplanned” will be shown at Great Eight Cinema on Saturday, April 6, at 10 a.m. Tickets for the movie are $11 which include a drink and popcorn.
A portion of the proceeds will go to the eighth-grade Pro-Life trip in 2020. Anyone interested may go to the rectory to buy tickets.
Good of the order was shared. Financial Secretary Lynette Arens reported recipients of the meeting and the number of members in D of I at 167. Chancellor Sieve led all in closing prayer. The meeting was adjourned at 8:30 p.m.