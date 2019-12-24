Circle 391 Union Daughters of Isabella recently held its November meeting at the Union Knights of Columbus Hall.
Regent Mary Jo Wilding called the meeting to order at 7:20 p.m. During the meeting the new officers who had not attended the installation banquet were installed.
During the meeting, Jo Noelker, chairperson of the visitation of the sick and vice-regent, provided a health update of D of I members and their families. She also listed the cards she had sent and told the group about candles that were lit on behalf of the group.
Jean Marquart, respect for life chairperson, reported that the Oct. 26 rummage sale went well. Funds raised from the event were donated to the Pregnancy Assistance Center.
Marquart thanked the Western Catholic Union for their matching fund donation from the bake sale. She also announced a blood drive would be held in November at the Union Knights of Columbus Hall.
Additionally, Marquart informed the group of a new pregnancy assistance center called Your Other Mother. She told the group she checked it out and it is supportive of its mission.
She said they do their best to arrange adoptions when they are approached. She indicated that In the future the Daughters will work with the group.
Regent Wilding thanked the November hostess group for serving desserts and decorating for the November meeting. The group is serving the funeral luncheon for Sondra Kula’s family and friends.
Wilding also thanked the June and August hostess groups for baking desserts for the Nov. 8 fish fry hosted by the Knights of Columbus.
Wilding announced the upcoming 2020 fish frys and told the group which hostess groups would be baking.
For the Feb. 7, 2020, fry, the September and October groups will be baking. For the March 13, 2020, meeting the November and January groups will handle the baking.
The March 27, 2020, fish fry will feature the February and March hostess groups. The April 10, 2020, event will have the April and May groups handle the baking.
During unfinished business at the meeting, Chairpersons Ruth Klenke and Lynn Lottmann thanked everyone for the many donations. They also reminded everyone that volunteers are still needed. Anyone who would like to sign-up or donate can contact them.
During new business, Brenda Hoelscher and Bonnie Ennis announced the D of I Christmas part. They also announced that everyone should also bring an ornament for an ornament exchange.
Regent Wilding also informed the group about the joint Knights of Columbus and Daughters Christmas party.
Regent Wilding reminded everyone to check with the Hall Manager, Tom Wilding, before using anything from the Hall so he can be sure of anything already going on. Regent Wilding would also like all the hostess group chairpersons to provide her a list of their active participants. She reported that she would like to know this when adding new members to lists in order to make the groups even in numbers.