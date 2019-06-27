Hiring a consultant is the next step to address traffic issues at Highway 50 and Highway 47 in Union.
City Administrator Russell Rost said the city is looking for a consultant to determine future improvements to the roadway. The consultant would, hopefully, provide a list of potential projects that could positively impact traffic, he said.
The city of Union is pushing for solutions for the long-standing traffic problems at the intersection.
Earlier this month during a meeting with stakeholders along Highway 47, it was agreed that the biggest issue along the highway is the intersection at Highway 50. However, St. Clair and Washington pulled out of funding any improvements at the area.
The decision by the two cities left Union, the Union Special Road District and Franklin County as the remaining stakeholders to address the problem.
The trio met earlier this month to figure out how best to move forward. Rost called the group a subcommittee of the county’s Highway 47 committee.
Rost said while a memorandum of understanding wasn’t signed, the group is on the same page. He said the city has been instructed to hire a consultant by the group.
Rost said a consultant could cost an estimated $30,000 and Union would likely pay for the bulk of the costs.
Once hired, the goal is to have options. Rost said the ultimate goal is to realign Highway 47 so the north and south parts connect without a bypass along Highway 50.
That project is on the Missouri Department of Transportation’s radar, but not until at least the 2040s. To speed up the work, the trio would likely have to agree to a 50/50 cost share.
The realignment project is currently estimated to cost around $22 million. That means the city, road district and county would be responsible for coming up with $11 million in funding.
Other projects that could improve conditions would carry a lower price tag — and could lower the realignment price tag. Rost said the consultant would provide a list of projects both big and small that could be done.
For example, a smaller project would be making improvements around Old County Farm Road to get parts out of the flood plain. The resulting improvements likely wouldn’t help traffic, but could be used for a new realignment route and decrease that project’s cost.
To address traffic, Rost said one plan being discussed is a proposal to eliminate the stoplight at Highway 47 and Main Street. The light would be replaced with a roundabout.
Rost said none of the plans are even close to being reality, but the three groups want to know all the options.
Funding
The city of Union is eager to get the improvements done, but wants some help with the costs.
Rost said without a financial partnership, any hope for the project starting in the next decade would die. He said the city alone cannot afford to address the issues along Highway 47 in Union.
“If one drops out, it’s probably going to be a dead topic,” he said.
The city has paid for major road projects with federal grants. Under the program, qualifying projects are eligible for federal funds that cover up to 80 percent of the project cost. For example, a $1 million road project would only cost the city $200,000.
The city, county and road district has already started talking about applying for grants to assist with funding any improvements. If the city, county and road district move forward with the project, Rost said all would likely apply for federal grants.
Using the $22 million estimate, Rost said the city, county and road district would be on the hook for $11 million. With 80/20 federal grants, the three groups would have to come up with around $2,200,000.
Rost said if the groups can agree to terms, the project could take place in the next four to five years.