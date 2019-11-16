East Central College will host its annual International Day Festival this Saturday, Nov. 16, from 10 a.m. to noon in the Donald Shook Student Center Cafeteria.
The event is free, family-friendly and open to the public.
The morning will begin with a performance by the Chinese Dancers from St. Louis Chinese Language School, followed by a Tai Chi demonstration and workshop, stories from around the world, salsa dance lessons and a performance by Latin folk dancers Grupo Atlántico.
The event will feature country booths, where community members will showcase their home countries, including Austria, Bosnia, Brazil, China, Colombia, South Korea, India and more.
Attendees also can practice writing in Mandarin and Tamil; create crafts, including origami, Day of the Dead masks and African drums; and play games, such as Mexican Lotería and fútbol.
ECC will then celebrate International Education Week (IEW) on campus Nov. 18-21.
IEW promotes “programs that prepare Americans for a global environment and attract future leaders from abroad to study, learn, and exchange experiences.” It’s a joint initiative of the U.S. Department of State and the U.S. Department of Education.
For more information, contact Ellen Aramburu, ECC Spanish instructor and event organizer, at ellen.aramburu@eastcentral.edu.