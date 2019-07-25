The East Central College Board of Trustees approved the negotiated collective bargaining agreement with the ECC-National Education Association (NEA) regarding salary, benefits and working conditions for the 2019-20 fiscal year.
“This is the result of several months of working collaboratively with ECC-NEA,” President Jon Bauer said Thursday, July 18.
Bauer noted the agreement had been sent out to faculty before it was presented to the trustees. He said it came back with 95 percent support.
Tom Fitts, NEA president, said the changes made to this year’s agreement are mostly clarifications and cleaning up language to provide more defined processes.
The agreement applies to all full-time faculty members even if they are not NEA members.
“The contract does not call for any salary increase at this point, but we did agree that after the fall census we would look at enrollment,” said Bauer. “If there’s an enrollment increase, we agreed to come back together and see whether a raise is feasible.”
The current salaries range from $33,648 for a faculty member with one year or less of college teaching experience and a bachelor degree to $58,943 for faculty with 15 or more years of college teaching experience and a doctorate.
The agreement is effective now through June 30, 2020.
“Does anyone foresee a time when we could get a collective bargaining agreement to last longer than one year?” asked Joe Stroetker, trustee.
“We have talked about that,” Bauer said. “There are ways to do that. I think both sides would welcome not having to bargain each year.”
The agreement could be stretched to cover two years, he said. Additionally, Bauer noted he’s aware of collective bargaining agreements that have lasted even longer than that.
When the agreements stretch over multiple years, though, Bauer said there are concerns on how salaries would be projected that far out.
“It’s not uncommon,” he said. “It’s probably more common once you have a mature agreement, which is kind of where we’re getting to at this point.”
Bauer said there is interest in striving for a longer contract with everyone involved.
“I don’t know if that means next year necessarily,” he said, “but it’s certainly on our radar.”
Adding to the point of maturity, Trustee Ann Hartley said while she was reading through the agreement she would have a question and make a note.
“As I got deeper into it the question was answered,” she said, “so I think that’s a good agreement. It looks very thorough and complete. I know it took a lot of work. I appreciate the work that went into it from the whole team.”
Fitts noted that he is happy with the way it turned out.