On a summer Saturday that felt like anything but, 29 teams hit the waters of the Bourbeuse River to remove trash.
The 34th annual Operation Clean Stream event had its collection day Saturday. Lisa Williams, Clean Stream board member, said the weather was beautiful and the event was a success.
Normally the late August event is hot and humid. Just a year ago, Williams and the other volunteers stood in the parking lot at the Beaufort Lions Club and worked up a sweat removing dropped off trash.
This year temperatures hung in the 70s. Early in the morning many volunteers opted for jackets.
“It was beautiful,” Williams said.
The preliminary numbers for the event were down slightly, Williams said. The high river was believed to be the culprit.
Williams said the Bourbeuse River has been high all spring and summer and that has created a lot of mud. The mud can hide trash and make it hard to remove.
In all a total of 234 people volunteered this year. The volunteers went out in eight boats, 105 canoes and 19 kayaks. A total of 1,440.50 volunteer hours were recorded.
The 2018 version had 236 volunteers totaling 1,465 hours.
Saturday’s Haul
The Clean Streamers picked up 211 regular-size tires — down from the 337 collected the year before. For large tires, 10 were collected, down from the 27 last year.
Williams said the mud and river height were probably a big factor for the tire numbers.
Volunteers filled 90 red bags, 108 green bags, 10 blue bags and one black bag. In 2018 117 red bags, 54 green bags, 17 blue bags and four black bags were filled.
One number that was up this year was the amount of scrap metal collected. The 2018 event brought in 1,757 pounds of scrap metal. This year that number jumped to 2,275 pounds — the highest reported since 2013.
Williams said six teams have not reported so the total likely will climb. She said groups are planning on going back out this weekend to wrap up their collection. Bourbeuse River activities started with breakfast donated by the Beaufort Lions Club at the Lions Hall. The river was divided into 30 sections with a team captain responsible for recruiting volunteers.
The day’s cleanup activities ended with a picnic at the Lions Hall.
Collection Site
Trash from the Bourbeuse River was collected at the Beaufort Lions parking lot. Volunteers helped unload and sort all the refuse.
In addition to the standard trash, like plastic and glass jugs and bottles, Williams said teams collected several unique items.
Every year a trophy is given to the winner of the most unique item found. This year Lester Swoboda was the recipient.
Swoboda found a turkey target. The 3D bird was missing its head and used for archery practice, Williams said.
“They didn’t know what it was until they turned it around,” she said. “It had been shot several times.”
Other unique items included an 8-point buck skull and a doll head that looked like it was possessed, Williams said.
The largest item found was a 100-gallon expansion tank found by Dave Groenke. He also found the largest item in 2018.
Adam Pinnell collected the most tires once again. Last year he came up with 53 and this year found 38.