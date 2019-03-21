The city of Union will be take part in a free demonstration to test out an asphalt sealant.
Corrective Asphalt Materials, South Roxana, Ill., has offered to let the city try out an asphalt sealant on a newly paved road. The sealant is called Reclamite.
City Engineer Jonathan Zimmermann said the city is going to test out the sealant on a portion of Church Street that was paved last summer. The modified seal coat is intended to be a next step once a road is paved, Zimmermann said.
“The idea is that if you do an overlay, and then you have them put down this material, it’s supposed to extend the life of the overlay,” he said.
The coat does not help improve traction or do anything special, Zimmermann said. Instead it’s supposed to “rejuvenate” the pavement and bring more “flexibility” back to the pavement.
Zimmermann said it’s not a new product, but the city has not used it before. He said he thought it was worth trying out.
The coat is sprayed on and some sand is used to cure it. Once the sand is removed, the process is done.
Zimmermann said Corrective Asphalt Materials requested to apply the sealant in the spring, potentially in May. The goal is to have it applied this spring.
Zimmermann said he’d update aldermen before and after the application.
Mowing Contract
Aldermen approved a new contract with an old vendor to handle the mowing of the city cemetery.
Olive Construction, Union, who has mowed the cemetery for the last three years, notified the city recently it was seeking a change in the contract. Olive said it wanted an increase on the $8,245 it was being paid for mowing.
City Clerk Jonita Copeland said Olive had been at the same price for some time and wanted an increase because of the amount of work involved.
The city sought bids for the work and only received one response — from Olive Construction. Olive bid $12,325 for the work.
City Administrator Russell Rost said the lack of bidders was not surprising. He said many bigger companies stay away from the cemetery work because of the amount of hand trimming involved.
Aldermen approved the contract by unanimous vote.