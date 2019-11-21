The city of Union and Public Water Supply District No. 1 (PWSD 1) have reached an agreement.
The city will accept and treat sewage generated by the Terra North subdivision. In exchange, the water district has corrected all boundary issues that exist between the district and the city.
The two agreements were unanimously approved by aldermen Tuesday night. Aldermen gave City Administrator Russell Rost permission to pursue the deal in July.
Under the deal, a treatment plant that services the Terra North subdivision would be shut down. David Van Leer, a project manager at Cochran representing the district, said earlier this year the current plant serves 33 houses and Clearview Elementary.
“It’s a fairly small treatment plant on the order of about 10,000 gallons per day,” Van Leer said.
By shutting it down, the waste will need to go somewhere and that’s where the partnership comes in.
PWSD 1 has requested to tie into the city’s sewer system. A lift station would be built at Choiceland Drive. A new sewer line would be installed heading west before turning south on Highway A. The line would eventually hook up with the existing city system on Quail Ridge Court.
Van Leer said the plan would require easements from several property owners before it becomes a reality.
If the district can get the project to move forward, Van Leer said it would be built and paid for out of the district’s funds. The district also would pay for any future maintenance to its lines.
“There wouldn’t be an expense to the city,” he said.
Under the new agreement, the district will pay the city $4.53 per thousand gallons. The rate is similar to one the district has with the city of Washington.
The contract calls for the agreement to last 30 years with a 30-year renewal.
Allowing the district to hook up means the can address issues with customers. Rost said there are some territorial boundary issues that have needed to be addressed between the city and the district.
Aldermen approved a second amendment and territorial agreement with the district. Under the agreement, all customers currently being served by the city will remain city customers — even if they were previously in the district’s area.
joeb
UNW - Water Deal - 111619