The city of Union will try again to find a bidder to replace the Splash-N-Swimplex roof.
The city recently sought requests for proposals to replace the roof at the city pool. The bid period closed Friday, Jan. 3.
James Schmieder, assistant city administrator and interim parks and recreation director, reported last week at the city’s personnel, finance and public works committee meeting that the city did not receive any bids for the project.
Schmieder told the board the city would repost the bid announcement and would hope for a different result. The new bid reopening is scheduled for the end of January.
The proposed project involves the removal and replacement of the asphalt shingle roof, including the replacement of any decking necessary, of the pool house.