The city of Union has started its search for a new parks and recreation director.
Current director, Angela Lairmore, announced earlier this month she is stepping down to take a job with the city of Owensville. Lairmore’s last day will be Friday, Dec. 6.
The city has started advertising for Lairmore’s replacement. In a post on its website, the city states all interested candidates must have a degree in parks and recreation, public administration or a related field.
Applicants must have at least two years related experience. The city says a preference will be given to applicants with park management, maintenance and supervisory experience.
The salary is negotiable and dependent upon qualifications. According to the posting, the successful candidate will be expected to be proactive in managing the current facilities and activities while expanding recreational opportunities for citizens.
An application and job description can be obtained from Union City Hall, or the city’s website, www.unionmissouri.org. Applications will be accepted until the position is filled.
Anyone with questions should contact Assistant City Administrator James Schmieder at 636-583-3600, or email at jschmieder@unionmissouri.org.
Lairmore Leaving
Lairmore attended her last park advisory board meeting as the director Thursday night. She was thanked for her service with the city.
Lairmore, who had been with the city since August 2017, recently accepted an offer to work in a similar role with the city of Owensville. She said she was not looking to leave, but couldn’t pass up the opportunity to work in Owensville.
“It’s where I live,” she told the park board.
The position in Owensville is new. Lairmore said her job will involve a lot of building up the recreation side of the job.
Lairmore told The Missourian her goal is to build the Owensville department to something comparable to Union.
Lairmore said she will miss working in Union. She said the city’s support for parks won’t be forgotten.
At the park board meeting she praised the community for its support of events like the children’s Christmas party. Thanks to donations, attendees will receive a free gift.
Also because of donations, the city is offering carriage rides for the first time ever as part of the event.
Besides the community, Lairmore said she will miss working with the city staff.
Lairmore replaced Kevin Arand, who retired in 2017. She had served as Jerseyville Director of Parks and Recreation since October 2011. Before then she worked in Crestwood and Lee’s Summit as a program supervisor.
Lairmore received a Bachelor of Science degree in recreation and sports from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in 2007. In 2009, she received her master’s in public administration from Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville.