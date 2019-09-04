In an effort to get all the security cameras at Veterans Memorial Park operational, the city of Union has entered into a new deal with a different vendor.
Aldermen approved an agreement allowing City Administrator Russell Rost to obtain services from AQM Computer Help, Union. The deal allows AQM to “examine the current system, repair any defects, and install any needed replacement parts,” according to the ordinance.
The city hopes the deal with AQM will correct the camera system so it finally will work as intended, Rost said. He added the camera system at the park has never quite worked right.
The cameras were installed at the park in the spring of 2017. The city worked with Tyco Integrated Security on the project. Tyco is now called Johnson Controls.
A total of 31 cameras were installed. Rost said at this point only 18 are working properly.
The issues started with the cameras right away, Rost said. Almost immediately after the cameras were installed, the city said they didn’t work properly.
Eight of the cameras had damages from power surges.
The installation was split into two phases. Phase 1 of Veterans Memorial Park was to provide an overview of the park. Phase 2 included additional wiring and locating specific cameras, also at the new park.
Combined with wire installation, the project cost nearly $100,000.
Rost said when the cameras were found to have been damaged so quickly after installation, the city started looking into the problem.
The cameras were originally installed without surge protection. The city attempted to address that last fall. Rost said the city didn’t want to have to keep shelling out money for storm-damaged cameras.
Last October, the city entered into three agreements with Johnson Controls. The deals provided replacement cameras and surge protection for the baseball and soccer field concessions.
The contract stated the replacement cameras cost $24,431.18. The surge protection at the baseball concessions cost $1,345.28. The soccer surge protection cost $1,843.93.
Rost said the city’s insurance company is handling the majority of the payment and the city is responsible for its $1,000 deductible. For the surge protection, the city is paying the entire amount.
Last year Rost told aldermen he wasn’t thrilled with the company that did the original work, now called Johnson Controls. He said the city was not planning on working with the company moving forward.
Months later, his view hadn’t changed. Rost said replacement cameras and surge protection were installed, but the system still isn’t working as intended.
He said Johnson Controls has gone a long time without communicating with the city. Because of the issues, Rost said the city is cutting ties and switching to AQM.
The agreement passed by aldermen said a certified letter was sent to Johnson Controls on Aug. 5. Because the city believes the previous agreement with Johnson Controls were not being fulfilled the letter says “the contractor and their employees will not be allowed further access to city property to complete any further work on the cameras.”
“They failed to produce the product as promised,” Rost said.
As part of the agreement, AQM has in writing that it’s not responsible for any issues from Johnson Control’s installation.
AQM has agreed to “evaluate the manufacturers’ installation requirements, exam the cameras as currently installed and that are not operational, complete any necessary installation modifications, repair damaged cameras, and other tasks required to make the cameras and systems operational.”
AQM will be paid $68 per hour. The city also will pay a 15 percent markup on any parts needed to get the system up and running.
“This is to hopefully give us a system that works,” Rost said.