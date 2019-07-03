The city of Union is moving forward with a plan to hire a consultant to come up with a design for the Highway 47 realignment project.
Monday night members of the city’s personnel, finance and public works committee authorized City Administrator Russell Rost to advertise for proposals for a consultant for the project. Committee members unanimously supported the plan to bring a consultant on board.
The city of Union, Franklin County and the Union Special Road District are teaming up to attempt to address the traffic issues at the intersection of Highway 47 and Highway 50. The group has formed a subcommittee of the county’s Highway 47 committee.
Rost said during the subcommittee’s most recent meeting, Union was instructed to take the lead and hire a consultant. He said the consultant would be tasked with designing a workable realignment project for Highway 47 that splits at Highway 50.
With the design in place, the subcommittee could then work on getting the financing in place for the project.
Rost said the design work is expected to cost roughly $30,000. City Engineer Jonathan Zimmermann said he’s applying for a Franklin County grant to pay for the consultant.
Zimmermann said he will apply for a $50,000 grant from the county to pay for the consultant. Zimmermann said he’s applying for more money in case the consultant costs more than $30,000.
The grant is a 50-50 grant with the count. If approved, the city would be responsible for putting up $25,000.
Zimmermann said there was a “high probability” the grant would be approved based on support from other members of the Highway 47 committee.
Proposed Route
While it’s not finalized, Rost said the belief among the subcommittee is the design would focus on the realignment route that goes behind Dickey Bub Farm and Home.
A study was recently done on Highway 47 and a number of realignment options were presented. Rost said the subcommittee is leaning toward backing the Dickey Bub route.
The plan would reroute Highway 47 to the west of Dickey Bub Farm and Home. At that point, Highway 47 North and South would connect, eliminating the need for drivers to turn onto Highway 50 to access Highway 47 South.
Rost called the option the most economical of those on the table. Zimmermann said it’s the best option because it “lends itself to phases.”
Instead of doing the whole project in one big burst, the city is hoping the consultant identifies smaller projects that work up to the big project. The smaller projects would be easier to fund, Zimmermann said.
Funding is the key part of the project. Zimmermann said the Missouri Department of Transportation has identified the intersection on its long-range transportation program. He said that puts it at the bottom of a long list.
The only way the project moves up the list is if funding is secured. The phases would help reduce the funding burden, Zimmermann said.
“We want to break it into pieces that are bite size and attack it that way,” he said.
Rost said it was important to get the ball rolling on the consultant and design in order to get grant applications filed. Right now most federal grant funding has an 80-20 match with the grant applicant responsible for 20 percent of the funding.
Rost said he has heard those grants may be changing and the grant applicant may be on the hook for a bigger share of the funding. He said it’s possible the grants could become 50/50 grants which means the city would have to spend more on each project.
Before the grants change, Rost said the city should try and get as much done under the current setup.