The city of Union has filed a petition in circuit court in an attempt to address what it considers a nuisance property.
The city is seeking permission to mitigate the property at 1200 Riverview Drive. Last August aldermen voted to declare the property a nuisance.
The petition is against Sorin Cojocaur, Lydia Cojocaru, Joseph Cojocaru, Angelica Cojocaru and Unlimited Works, LLC.
The city has been trying to address the issue at the property for several years now before reaching this step. According to the petition, the city has tried to make contact with the property owners to no avail.
The petition states the city believes the property will remain a nuisance until it can have access to the site to clean things up.
At issue is a business operation that is in violation of the city code. The city said the Cojocaru family is operating a business without a license and is storing rubbish, debris and unlicensed vehicles on the property.
On Aug. 27, 2018, the city passed a resolution that declares the property is “detrimental to the health and welfare as defined by Union code.”
By passing the ordinance the property owners, Sorin and Lydia Cojocaru, were given 30 days to address the issue. The city said nothing was done.
The resolution in 2018 was the second time a resolution has been passed declaring the property a nuisance. The city originally made a declaration in 2016, but had to start the process over because an issue with the proper names of the property owners.
Union City Administrator Russell Rost said it appears no progress has been made fixing the violations from 2016.
“It seems to be a constant situation,” he said last year.
After the Cojocarus failed to comply, the board voted to move forward with a plan for the city to gain access to the site. Once again, the Cojocarus failed to address the issue so the petition was filed in circuit court.
Property Background
The city has been attempting to get the property cleaned up since at least 2016. Rost presented a report on the issues with the property at 1200 Riverview Drive at the Aug. 13, 2018, parks, buildings, development and public services committee meeting.
The property is full of cars in various stages of repair, Rost said. New photos were taken in 2018 showed the issues are similar to what was seen in 2016, he said.
Sorin Cojocaru applied for a business license in 2014 to operate Unlimited Works, an auto sales and repair business. The permit was not issued because the city deemed the actual business a salvage operation.
The business was found to be operating without a license and the property owner, Raymond Pracht at the time, was notified the salvage business violated city code.
The city attempted to address the issue with Pracht. He later told them the property had been sold to Joseph and Sorin Cojocaru.
In May 2016, Rost said he contacted Joseph Cojocaru to discuss the vehicles on the property. Many of the vehicles were in the process of being disassembled.
Rost reported some vehicles were stacked on top of each other to fit on the property. He and Cojocaru discussed fixing the issue, but Cojocaru said he couldn’t sell the vehicles because scrap metal prices were too low.
Rost again visited the site in August 2016 and met with Cojocaru. At that meeting, Rost said Cojocaru informed him he would be moving to Romania and would have all the items removed by the end of the year.
The board still went ahead and passed a resolution declaring the property a nuisance in October 2016 and ordering the owners, believed to be Joseph and Sorin Cojocaru, to fix the issue in 30 days.
The issue was not addressed and in January 2017 the board approved an ordinance instructing the city to fix the issues.
Rost said the city attempted to access the property, but was denied. He said Joseph Cojocaru would only allow access if the city purchased the property for $400,000.
Injunction Process
The city then began the process of filling a suit to get an injunction that would allow property access, but discovered an issue with the name of the property owner.
The city was seeking an injunction against Joseph and Sorin Cojocaru, but discovered they are not the listed property owners. The property is officially owned by Sorin and Lydia Cojocaru.
Rost said with the issue likely headed to court, City Attorney Matt Schroeder advised the city to scrap its plan and start over the entire nuisance process with the proper names.
The city started the process over again in 2018, but reached the same point. This time, with the proper names, the city will likely be headed to court.