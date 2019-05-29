The 40th Union Founders Days will officially close with a bang.
Aldermen recently approved a contract with J&M Displays. The agreement gives the company permission to host a fireworks show at the end of Founders Day.
Founders Day will be Saturday, June 1.
J&M Displays has offered to donate fireworks for a small display on Founders Day. Union Parks and Recreation Director Angela Sullivan said J&M Displays offered to donate $3,000 worth of fireworks. She said that is about the equivalent of a five-minute display.
The display is tentatively scheduled for 9:05 p.m.
The fireworks will be shot off from the baseball fields near the city’s Splash-N-Swimplex. Sullivan said the area around the pool and near the fields will be blocked off for the display.
The display will be shorter than the city’s traditional Fourth of July event. Sullivan said the majority of the parking lot at the Splash-N-Swimplex should still be open for use.
Founders Day
The 40th Founders Day event will run from 7:30 a.m. to midnight at the city park.
The annual special event, sponsored by Union Parks and Recreation Department and local businesses, has an ultimate goal of bringing the community together to celebrate the beautiful city.
The festivities will feature the Kiwanis and United Bank of Union 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament, breakfast, family games, soccer shoot, mechanical surfing, photo booth, balloon sculpting, face painting, turtle races, pedal tractor pull, craft sale, washer and cornhole tournaments.
Food and drinks also will be available for purchase.
The city’s Splash-N-Swimplex also will open for swimming from noon to 7 p.m. The cost will be $1 per person.
Music from the Starlighters will start at 3 p.m. The Baglunch Blues Band will perform at 6 p.m. and Disengaged will take the stage at the large pavilion at 9 p.m.
For more information or for the full time line of events, visit www.unionmissouri.org/uprd, call 636-583-8471 or email abreeden@unionmissouri.org.
Annual Run
Registration is open for the annual Founders Day run, sponsored by the Union Area Chamber of Commerce.
The 5K/10K will be held Saturday, June 1, at 7:30 a.m. before the 40th annual Founders Day event. The race will begin and end at the city park.
The registration fee is $25 for adults and $15 for children 17 and younger in advance, or $30 and $20 the day of the event.
Medals will be awarded to the top three racers in the following age categories for both the 5K and 10K: 12 and under, 13-17, 18-25, 26-35, 36-45, 46-55 and 56 and over.
Additional prizes will be awarded for the following: first-place overall trophy in men’s and women’s divisions, prize to youngest participant who completes the race, and prize to oldest participant who completes the race.
Maps of the routes, with directions, additional information, and registration forms can be found at www.unionmochamber.org/pages/FoundersDay5K10K.
Contact Amanda Day at 636-583-8979 or director@unionmochamber.org for more information.