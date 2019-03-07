The soccer fields at Veterans Memorial Park could soon get a little extra attention.
The city is making plans to purchase a new irrigation system for the park fields. Additionally, the city is looking to install an irrigation system on one of its baseball fields in order to keep it in good playing shape.
At Monday’s personnel, finance and public works committee meeting, Parks and Recreation Director Angela Sullivan asked the board to amend the budget and approve a contract with Ideal Landscape Group, St. Louis, for irrigation work. The committee agreed and the board will formally vote to approve the deal at its March 11 meeting.
Requests for proposals (RFP) recently went out seeking bidders for the irrigation system. Sullivan said the city received two bids, but only one she felt was worthy of recommendation.
Ideal Landscape Group bid $34,270 for the work. The other bid, from Professional Irrigation Systems, Lake Saint Louis, was for $49,800.
Aldermen had approved $30,000 in the budget to spend on the irrigation system. Sullivan said Ideal Landscape Group was the closest to the city’s budget and followed the RFP.
She said the RFP requested the system use an existing controller unit at the park. According to the bids, Professional Irrigation Systems wanted to put in a new controller while Ideal Landscaping was willing to use the existing unit.
Additionally, Sullivan said Ideal Landscaping Group offered to provide an irrigation system for the championship baseball field. The field has a sod/grass infield that is hard to maintain, she said.
Ideal Landscaping said it could install a system for $2,570.
Sullivan said she was afraid the city was going to “lose” the grass because of the conditions at the park and have to resod. Alderman Paul Arand pointed out the new irrigation system would likely cost as much as resodding.
The system would only cover the baseball infield, Sullivan said. Committee members backed both purchases and supported the project going over budget.
Need for Irrigation
In September 2018, the Union Park Advisory Board discussed the state of the soccer field at Veterans Memorial Park. Sullivan said she is aware of the field condition problems.
“The park was not given ample amount of time prior to playing on it,” she said. “The grass never had time to actually develop in the turf. It should have went an entire second season without being touched.”
Sullivan said parks crews are limited on how much work they can do to improve the soccer fields when other areas in the park system also need attention.
She said the dirt quality is “horrible.” She said it’s very rocky and tests have shown it has a high acidity level. She pointed out that trees in the park have died.
“A lot of the trees are dead, and that has a lot to do with the soil,” she said.
Sullivan told the park board the first step to addressing the problem would be an irrigation system. She said she believed irrigation and regular watering would help the field.
Since the park opened, the city has technically been in a drought. Sullivan pointed out the summer of 2018 was fairly dry and that does impact the growth of grass.
The park board agreed to monitor the conditions of the fields after the irrigation system is installed to see if any more work is needed.