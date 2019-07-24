A deal between the city of Union and a neighboring sewer district is currently in the works.
After aldermen granted approval to seek a deal, the city began working with the Franklin County Public Water and Sewer District No. 1 (PWSD 1) to help take an old sewer treatment plant off-line.
Union City Administrator Russell Rost said the city was approached by the water district. The water district wants to close an existing wastewater treatment plant off Choiceland Drive.
Rost said the current plant services the Tara North subdivision. David Van Leer, a project manager at Cochran representing the district, said the current plant serves 33 houses and Clearview Elementary.
“It’s a fairly small treatment plant on the order of about 10,000 gallons per day,” Van Leer said.
By shutting it down, the waste will need to go somewhere and that’s where the partnership comes in.
PWSD 1 has requested to tie into the city’s sewer system. A lift station would be built at Choiceland Drive. A new sewer line would be installed heading west before turning south on Highway A. The line would eventually hook up with the existing city system on Quail Ridge Court.
Van Leer said the plan would require easements from several property owners before it becomes a reality.
From the city’s point of view, allowing the district to hook up means it can address some issues with customers. Rost said there are some territorial boundary issues that need to be addressed between the city and the district.
The city is currently serving some customers, but needs to make it legitimate. Rost said by working with the district, the two groups could clean everything up.
Van Leer said another benefit for the city is that the current plant, the one that would be taken off-line, currently discharges into Fenton Creek. He said that ends up in Flat Creek which runs through the city.
Taking the plant off-line would eliminate that discharge.
If the district can get the project to move forward, Van Leer said the project would be built and paid for out of the district’s funds. The district also would pay for any future maintenance to its lines.
“There wouldn’t be an expense to the city,” he said.
Aldermen gave city officials the go-ahead to pursue a deal. Rost said one thing that still need to be worked out is the billing.
Van Leer said there are two possible options for how to handle the billing. One way is to have the district install a meter on the sewer main. The meter would track how many gallons went through it and billing would be based on that, he said.
Another option is similar to what it does with the city of Washington.
Van Leer said customers who have flow going to the city of Washington, the water district gives the city their water usage. The city calculates bills based off that, he said.
Alderman Paul Arand said he favors just sending one bill to the district, but no decision was made. Rost said the issue will be worked out during the discussion about an agreement.
No formal agreement was signed. A finalized deal is expected to be presented to the board at a future meeting.