After more than a decade, 2019 marked the first year the city of Union had its own health care pool.
City Administrator Russell Rost said one of the biggest developments of 2019 was its work with the Missouri Intergovernmental Risk Management Association (MIRMA).
“The big thing that affects the city employees and the bottom line of the city is the MIRMA health care pool was finally created and licensed by the state and began insuring people on Oct. 1,” he said. “I was elected president of the board of directors for that organization.”
Rost, who came to the city in 2006, said it’s been a 12-year process to get the pool up and running.
“When the Affordable Care Act started I started to see the options for insurance were narrowing,” he said. “Costs were going up rapidly. That’s when I started conversations about starting a pool.”
Four years ago the city dipped its toe into the waters and joined a partial pool. In 2019, the city was able to take the lead on its own pool.
“We joined on with another pool four years ago. Now we’re at a point where we can start our own,” he said. “We’ll be insuring somewhere around 2,000 lives which makes our group very marketable.”
Under the plan, MIRMA pools employees from multiple cities to seek better rates. For employees, the actual insurance is unchanged.
The city jumped into an existing pool four years and immediately saw savings. Under its own pool, Rost said a number of municipalities are now joined together to form a group.
The formation of its own pool could lead to cost savings. The potential savings would come from the eliminations of profits.
With the city running the pool, Rost said there wouldn’t be an outside party interested in generating profits.
“Going forward, the first year we’re not going to see a lot of savings, but the reason for that it is, as a corporation, we don’t have a long history,” he said. “As we go forward, the data grows and we could see additional savings.”
Rost said one of the big keys to heading up the insurance pool is how much input the city has.
“We have much more input on the coverage package,” he said. “If something isn’t working right, we have input at the meetings to adjust it.”
Coverage for employees won’t change at all. Rost said the deductible would be the same and so would the providers.
The city started enrolling employees in the pool Oct. 1. The pool started officially Jan. 1.