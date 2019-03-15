The Union Parks and Recreation Department is gearing up for Founders Day.
The annual event, which is celebrating 40 years, is scheduled for Saturday, June 1, at City Park. Founders Day is designed to be a community event that brings people together to celebrate the city.
The city is looking for craft booths, food vendors and sponsors for the event.
Booths are needed for the craft sale which is set to run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The booth space is 10 foot by 10 foot and does not include anything additional.
A shade structure, table and chair are recommended to be brought by the crafters. Space is assigned on a first come, first served basis and will not be changed. Setup will begin at 7 a.m.
Crafters must stay at their set-up until 6 p.m. The city reserves the right to refuse any craft for sale due to suitability.
The fee is $30 for the first booth.
Food vendors also are needed for the event. Food will be served from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Youth, church and student groups can rent space for $25, civic organizations for $100 and food truck/businesses for $175.
No duplicate food item offerings will be allowed.
The city also is looking for sponsors for the event. Sponsors will be recognized in fliers, press releases and signage during the event.
For more information or to register, please visit www.unionmissouri.org/uprd, call 636-583-8471 or email abreeden@unionmissouri.org.