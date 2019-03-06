Before next winter hits, the city of Union will have to stock up on salt.
City Administrator Russell Rost said this winter has been long and busy for city crews. The multiple snow storms have depleted the city’s salt supply — but not entirely.
“I think we’re still in good shape, but obviously we’re going to have to replenish by next year,” Rost said. “Last year was a light year and so was the year before so we had plenty of salt. We’re in good shape, but hopefully this will stop.”
The winter season started for the city in November. Since the first storm, crews have been out plowing, salting and prepping nearly ever week.
“We’ve had three out of the last four weeks we’ve had to do something,” Rost said.
Rost said the amount of work has kept crews busy. It has led to an increase in overtime, but not by much, he said.
“Our expenses are up, but to be honest, they’ve done a really good job of managing the time,” he said. “We’ve kept overtime to a minimum. Snow events, you know they’re coming a few days in advance and we try to manage around that.”
After a few relatively snow-free years, Rost said the city was due for a busy snow season.
“I’m ready for spring, that’s for sure,” he said. “It’s been a long tough winter.”
Rost said he’s heard good things about the job the city has done this year.
“I may have had one complaint throughout the snow, which is pretty good,” he said.
Once the winter passes, the next big issue city crews will be tackling is potholes. A common side effect of the winter storms is the holes and cracks that form in the roads.
The cycle of freezing, melting and refreezing causes the pavement to expand and retract and can lead to holes.
“So far we haven’t had to deal with (potholes),” Rost said. “Usually, once it gets warm, you’ll see it a bit more, but we haven’t had any issues with it yet.”
Rost said any resident who wishes to report a pothole can call city hall at 636-583-3600. Calls are just one way the city tackles the issue.
“We have guys assigned to each section of town so we check them pretty regularly,” Rost said.
One area where the city doesn’t have any say is along Highway 50 and Highway 47. Those roads are maintained by the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT).
“We’ve had one we had to report to MoDOT — a lot of people think 50 and 47 is our responsibility, but it’s not,” Rost said.