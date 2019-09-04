The city of Union will have an altered meeting schedule in September.
Because of nonurgent agenda items and Labor Day, the board’s personnel, finance and public works committee, which is normally held the first Monday of the month, has been canceled. Aldermen will discuss the nonurgent agenda items at the next board meeting.
That meeting date also will change. Normally the second Monday of the month, the board meeting has been moved to Monday, Sept. 16, because of the Missouri Municipal League meeting. That meeting will start at 6:30 p.m.
The parks, buildings, developments and public services meeting, normally the third Monday of the month, has been canceled. Its agenda items will be discussed at the Sept. 16 aldermen meeting.
The city’s planning and zoning commission, regularly held the fourth Monday of the month, will go on as scheduled Monday, Sept. 23.