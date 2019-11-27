While preparing to move to a new city hall, the city of Union is making plans to limit the rental of its meeting rooms.
Parks, buildings, development and public service committee members backed a plan to revise the administrative policy regarding meeting room rentals at the Union City Auditorium.
Under the plan, meeting rooms are only available to rent during business hours. That means the rooms can be rented Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The rules state the rooms are unavailable on weekends or holidays unless a city official is present to serve as security.
The rooms will be $25 to rent with a $100 refundable security deposit. Local government meetings do not have to pay the rental fee.
Rooms can be rented for two hours. Rental arrangements can be made by calling city hall at 636-583-3600.
A single contact person is needed for rentals. Only the contact person can make changes.
Food and drink are allowed, but the renter is responsible for cleanup. The kitchen facility is only for use of city staff.
The room can be rearranged by the renter, but must be reset at the end of the meeting.
The city offers two rooms. Room 3 has a seating capacity of 33 while Room 1 has a capacity of 12. Both rooms are located in the lower level of the building.
Back in May, City Clerk Jonita Copeland first raised the issue about changing the regulations. Copeland said the rooms were intended to be meeting spaces, but at some point that changed.
“It kind of got off kilter and someone rented it for a shower,” she said. “Then people got the hang of it, and they liked renting it for showers.”
Copeland told the board in May, the goal was to return the rooms to their original function and operate as a meeting space.
“It was getting out of hand — people wanting them for this and that,” she said. “People were using it almost weekly and saying like, ‘Hey, let’s just use this room, it’s only $25.’ Then we had some incidents where people didn’t bring keys back and it kind of just got out of hand from the original intent.”
Copeland proposed making rules similar to how the city rents the auditorium upstairs. The rules require a contract and spell out things more clearly than the meeting space policy.
“We don’t want to exclude anybody, we just want to go back to what the intended use was,” she said.
City Administrator Russell Rost said the goal would be to have groups like the master gardeners, University of Missouri extension meetings.
Copeland was instructed to prepare a rental agreement to present to the board at a future meeting. Those plans were shown at the Nov. 18 meeting.
“We think this will work for us,” she said.
Copeland said the limit on hours is to ensure that staff is in the building. She said the limits could change next winter when the majority of the city staff moves to a new city hall.
At that point, the current building will undergo renovations and the meeting rooms may change.
Aldermen unanimously backed the plan.
Race Route
Also at the committee meeting, aldermen supported a proposed race route.
Paws for Our Cause requested a route for a 10K race set for May 2, 2020. The route is similar to one of the city’s approved routes, but was different enough that it required approval.
The 10K will start at the large pavilion at the city park and head east on Park Street. From there, runners will turn left onto Washington Avenue, right onto Independence Avenue, right onto Church Street and right on Springfield Avenue.
Runners will continue on Springfield before turning right on Main Street. The group will then take a left at Independence before making a right on Park and ending up back at the pavilion.
The proposed route was signed off on by Police Chief Andrew Parker and Parks and Recreation Director Angela Lairmore. Rost said he also drove the route and found it acceptable.
Aldermen unanimously agreed to approve the route for the Paws for Our Cause and future events.