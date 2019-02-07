A year after the city of Union purchased buildings on a blighted city block, the property is now ready to be sold.
Last February the city agreed to purchase two houses and an apartment building. The homes were located at 1009 and 1019 N. Oak St. and the Central Avenue apartments were located at 208 Central Ave.
In August, the buildings were razed and the lots were cleared. The city planted grass seed and prepared the site for redevelopment.
Monday night, at the city’s personnel, finance and public works committee meeting, aldermen backed a subdivision proposal. The proposal creates two lots on the site.
The subdivision needed to create new lots that comply with city code. The new lots have proper setbacks and are ready for development.
City Administrator Russell Rost said the city has an interested buyer in the lots who is “satisfied” with the subdivision.
Rost said with the subdivision plan settled, he’s hopeful to have a sales contract ready for approval at the Feb. 11 board of aldermen meeting. Rost said the potential buyer is still reviewing details of the deal and wouldn’t be named until everything is finalized.
Site Background
The razing started a week after the board of aldermen approved a contract with Abatement Specialists, Inc. Aug. 13, to abate asbestos and lead paint at the properties. Once that work was done, the buildings came down.
All of the properties were purchased from the lenders, Robert and Pamela Ashcraft, Des Peres, in early February for $57,999.28 — one-fourth of the assessed valuation listed by the county assessor.
Rost said the city got a significant discount on the property and hopes to be able to “revitalize” the block by removing the blighted buildings.
The city became interested in purchasing the properties in late 2017 to address several issues. The property at 1009 N. Oak had been heavily damaged by fire while the home at 1019 N. Oak had numerous complaints because of its condition and was no longer habitable, Rost said.
Volunteers helped clean up the exteriors as part of a volunteer mission. Members cut brush and removed debris to help get the property in compliance with city codes.
Eight truckloads of vegetation and debris were removed. During that cleanup, the property owners notified the city that they could not maintain the property and were going to allow it to go into foreclosure.
Rost then began working to acquire the properties. Rost said the purchase was the most economical and certainly the fastest way to address the issues with the site.
With the asbestos abatement, demolition costs and building purchases, Rost said the city looks like it will be able to clear the site for under $100,000.
Rost had previously been in discussion with Habitat for Humanity about possibly taking over the block.