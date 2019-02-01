The city of Union Parks and Recreation Department is now accepting applications to hire seasonal staff for the spring and summer.
The department is looking to fill many part-time positions in several different areas.
With baseball and softball games starting in the spring and the Splash-N-Swimplex opening in the summer, the department is looking for concession attendants, front desk attendants, lifeguards and pool maintenance aids.
All positions will be required to provide customer service to every guest, maintain a clean and presentable environment every day.
Concession attendants will be required to provide snacks to game spectators and pool guests. The position requires cash handling.
Front desk attendants will be responsible to greet and provide an outstanding first impression to all pool guests. The position will require cash handling, customer service and phone skills. Attendants also will be required to take program registrations.
Lifeguards will be required to stay alert to provide a safe pool and deck for all pool guests.
Pool maintenance aids will be required to keep all areas of the pool clean and presentable on a daily basis, including bathhouses. The position will require the use of a power washer, pool vacuum and the ability to work early morning hours.
Athletic concession assistant managers are needed to open and close stands, manage operations and staff, ensure minimum product waste, check inventory and prepare orders, conduct a final count of nightly deposit and transport the deposit to the bank. Possible work hours may include weeknight and weekend hours.
To apply, applicants must be at least 18 years of age. Hourly wage is approximately $10 per hour.
The city’s parks also will need to be maintained during spring, summer and fall. The department will be hiring a park maintenance aid eto assist with keeping the park grounds clean and presentable for guests.
The position will require mowing, trimming, trash pickup, janitorial duties and field prep. Possible work hours may include weekday, weeknight and weekend hours.
To apply, applicants must be at least 18 years of age. Hourly wage is approximately $9 per hour.
All positions will be provided with a staff shirt and lifeguards will be provided a guard suit.
Lifeguards require lifeguard certification or willingness to obtain by late-May. WSI certification is not required to be a lifeguard, but preferred.
Applications can be picked up at Union City Hall, located at 500 E. Locust St., or downloaded at http://www.unionmissouri.org/document_center/employment_application.pdf.
Applications are due Friday, March 8. There are four ways to submit applications: email to asullivan@unionmissouri.org, hand deliver or mail to 500 E. Locust St., Union, Mo., 63084 or fax to 636-583-4091.
For more information about the positions or applying, please contact the department at 636-583-8471 or email asullivan@unionmissouri.org.