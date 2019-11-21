Assuming it can work out technical issues, the city of Union has agreed to move forward with a cost share to purchase an electronic sign at the new Scenic Regional Library’s Union branch.
Aldermen agreed to the plan at Monday’s parks, buildings, development and public services committee meeting. The agreement is contingent upon issues with the sign being addressed.
City Administrator Russell Rost said the first issue is related to an easement. He said the current plans call for the sign to be placed in an easement, which means, at some point in the future, the owners could be forced to relocate the sign.
Rost said if the city agreed to help purchase the sign, it would also be on the hook for any relocation. He said he’s been talking with Scenic Regional Library Director Steve Campbell about getting the sign moved and the issue resolved.
Rost said the other issue was about the actual purchase of the sign. With the city signing on, he said a competitive bid process would be required to fulfil the city’s procurement policy.
The library had worked out an agreement with Ziglin Signs, Washington. Rost said Ziglin had done signs at their other branches and they wanted to keep using them.
However, the city requires competitive bids so it can’t just work directly with a vendor. Rost said Campbell understands and is contacting vendors and seeking bids.
“I think once those issues are resolved, we could go with a budget amendment and enter into an agreement with the Friends of the Library,” he said.
Background
Campbell first approached the city nearly one year ago about the request. He said the sign was far too expensive for the library to fund itself and proposed a cost share.
Campbell told the committee the original plan was to erect a digital sign along the highway. He said it’s a high-traffic area so the sign would be on a pole and used to advertise library events.
He added the sign wasn’t put in the library’s budget originally. He said the Union Friends of the Library offered to pay for the sign, but the cost was much higher than anticipated.
The library received a bid from Ziglin Signs, Washington, for more than $40,000. The city’s share would be around $20,000.
If the city split the cost, Campbell said they could split what is promoted on the sign as well. Half the display time could be reserved for promoting library events, while the other half would promote city events.
Both the city and library would have their logos on the sign. Campbell said the sign would be digital and in color. It will resemble the sign at Veterans Memorial Park.
Aldermen initially expressed interest in working with the library, but didn’t formally agree to the plan. The city wanted to see how its finances looked before committing money for the sign.
Rost said Monday night with the city hall project bids coming in way under cost estimates and the performance of the current year’s budget, the city should have the money to pay its share.
Alderman Bob Marquart said he thought the $20,000 is “pretty reasonable.”
The rest of the board agreed and backed the plan. They instructed Rost to move forward and bring an agreement to a future meeting.