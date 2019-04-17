For the first time a barbecue contest will be part of the city of Union’s annual Founders Day activities.
The Union Parks and Recreation Department (UPRD) is hosting the competition sponsored by Fricks Market on Saturday, June 1. There are two divisions (pork steaks and pork ribs) with three prizes awarded within each division.
Judging criteria will include thoroughness of cooking, taste and tenderness.
Contest will take place at the city park, located at 500 W. Park Ave. The contest is open to both residents and nonresidents, 18 years and older.
Fires can be started the day of the contest as early as 8 a.m. The fee is $30 and includes entry into one or both divisions. The registration deadline is Friday, May 24.
For more information or to learn how to register, please visit www.unionmissouri.org/uprd, call 636-583-8471 or email abreeden@unionmissouri.org.