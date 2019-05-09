The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) and the city of Union are hoping two bridges are better than one.
Union City Engineer Jonathan Zimmermann informed aldermen Monday night about the city’s plans to save costs on building bridges. At the personnel, finance and public works committee meeting, Zimmermann said the city is seeking bids to replace the Christina Avenue and Memorial Parkway spans.
The projects are being bid together in an effort to cut costs, Zimmermann said. The idea came from MoDOT after the city’s first attempt to bid out the Christina bridge did not end well.
The project went out to bid, but aldermen rejected the proposal for being well over the budgeted amount. Zimmermann said because it was almost $200,000 more than estimated.
The city planned to rebid the project in early 2019 and resubmitted plans to MoDOT for review. At the same time, the city was planning to submit plans for the memorial span.
Zimmermann said MoDOT suggested packaging the projects together. With one contractor handling both projects, the idea is the work would cost less.
The bidding process ends Tuesday, May 21.
Project Background
According to the bid invitation, the Christina Avenue work includes the complete removal and replacement of the bridge over Flat Creek near the city tennis courts. The project includes the construction of a 30-foot concrete slab span on concrete wall abutments.
The project also includes construction of the approach roadway, sidewalks, striping and more.
The Memorial Parkway project is the removal of the existing bridge also over Flat Creek located on Memorial Drive near the fairgrounds. The work will include a new bridge, sidewalks, curb and gutter work, and a guardrail.
The city is hoping to issue a notice to proceed this summer.
Zimmermann said with the projects packaged together, work on the Memorial bridge wouldn’t start until after the Franklin County Fair in June and likely after the start of the new fiscal year on July 1.
The city is trying to do as much of the work as possible over the summer to avoid impacting the school district.
Both projects are being paid for with federal funds. The bridge replacements are included in the regional Transportation Improvement Plan to receive Surface Transportation Program (STP) funds that were approved by the East-West Gateway Council of Governments (EWGW).
According to the EWGW TIP 2019-22 fiscal year budget, the Memorial Parkway bridge is estimated to cost a total of $747,090 with the city paying $167,692.
The Christina Avenue bridge is budgeted at $906,655 with $491,856 being federal dollars and $327,501 being local money, according to the EWGW 2018-21 fiscal year budget.
The Christina Avenue bridge was built in 1932 and has a sufficiency rating of 46.9 percent. The Memorial Parkway bridge had a sufficiency rating of 33.8 percent in 2014. The bridge was built in 1974.
Once the Memorial bridge and the Christina Avenue span are replaced, the city will have zero insufficient bridges, Zimmermann said.