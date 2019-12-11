The city of Union is hiring outside counsel to seek a “resolution” to address criminal charges against aldermen Bill Isgriggs.
Isgriggs is facing felony forgery charges in Franklin County Circuit Court. He was indicted by a Franklin County Grand Jury in August, but the charges weren’t made public until November.
At Monday’s board of aldermen meeting, Rod Tappe said after learning about the charges in The Missourian, the city consulted with City Attorney Matt Schroeder and the Missouri Municipal League to figure out how to proceed.
“The recommendation is to hire an outside counsel, due to the conflict of interest with our city attorney,” Tappe said. “The outside counsel will research for recommendations to the board of aldermen with expectations and possible resolutions to the those allegations.”
Tappe asked for a motion from aldermen to move forward with the hiring of outside counsel, which he received and the board voted to move forward with the hiring.
No firm was hired at Monday’s meeting.
Isgriggs, who attended Monday’s meeting did not publicly abstain from the vote. The measure passed with a voice vote with no opposition.
Isgriggs, 69, was indicted on one count of felony forgery and one count of filing false documents.
According to charging documents, the forgery charge accuses Isgriggs of “making a writing, a legal summons,” “so that it is purported to have been made by another.”
The charging document for the filing false documents charge accuses Isgriggs of filing the forged documents, “with the intent to deceive.”
Isgriggs has been employed as a process server for the Franklin County courts.
Online court documents state the charges stem from an incident Jan. 11, 2019. The grand jury indictment was filed Aug. 16.
A warrant was issued Aug. 22, but was recalled.
Isgriggs was taken into custody at the Franklin County jail Nov. 7 and released the same day.
Court documents state the grand jury indictment warrant was served Nov. 8. Isgriggs posted bond Monday, Nov. 18.
He has made no public comments about the charges, but has been a regular attendee at city meetings since the warrant was served. Monday night, after the board agreed to hire counsel, Isgriggs continued to participate in the meeting. He made motions and voted on ordinances.
Upon learning about the charges, City Administrator Russell Rost said the city would be reviewing what the charges mean for Isgrigg’s tenure on the board. At the time Rost said he believes the charges would not prevent Isgriggs from serving on the board, but things could change if he were convicted.
“This is the first time this situation has ever come up during my career,” Rost said.
The original plan was to have Schroeder look into the situation, but the city has changed course to bring in outside counsel.
Isgriggs could be removed by a vote from the mayor and the board. Missouri statute 79.240 gives the city power to remove anyone from office “for cause shown.”
The statute states the mayor and a majority of the board can remove an elected official as long as the official is “first given opportunity, together with his witnesses, to be heard before the board of aldermen sitting as a board of impeachment.”
The statute also states that any elected officer, may be removed with a two-thirds vote independently of the mayor’s approval or recommendation.
Isgriggs rejoined the Union Board of Aldermen in April 2018. Running unopposed for the retiring Dale Schmuke’s seat, Isgriggs picked up 303 of the 313 votes cast to represent Ward 2.
He served six years on the board from 2005 to 2011 before losing to Vicki Jo Hooper. After leaving the board, he stayed involved with the city by serving on the planning and zoning commission.
Isgriggs would be up for re-election in the April 7, 2020, municipal election. Filing for the election opens Tuesday, Dec. 17.