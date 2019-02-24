The city of Union hopes a new drain will address some water issues at a business on Washington Avenue.
At Tuesday’s parks, buildings, development and public service committee meeting, the city agreed to partner with the property owner to hopefully fix a water problem at 800 N. Washington Ave.
As long as the property owner, North Union Projects LCC, pays for the materials, the city agreed to provide the manpower.
The property is located near Brown Street and the Northside Quickstop. North Union Projects currently rents the property to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA).
James Lucarell with the ASPCA contacted the city recently to voice concern about running water. In a letter, Lucarell said the ASPCA has been having issues with water on the site since 2014 even when it’s not raining.
Lucarell reported there is a regular water trail that starts near a gate from a seam in the sidewalk. When it gets wet, he said a 20- to 25-foot portion of the sidewalk gets covered.
In the winter, Lucarell said the area becomes icy and dangerous. He said an employee has fallen before.
The ASPCA has been treating the area with rock salt and caution signs had been hung, but no permanent solution had been reached.
On Tuesday night, Joe Purschke, representing North Union Projects, asked the city for any help to eliminate the problem. He said if nothing is done, the ASPCA likely will leave and find a new building.
City Engineer Jonathan Zimmermann said the issue is likely caused by boring from AT&T several years ago. He said sometimes a pit can be created that attracts water.
City Administrator Russell Rost said he didn’t think the issue is a city problem, but he said the city would likely receive some benefit from the water being eliminated. Rost said he and Zimmermann discussed a number of solutions. The one that the city felt would work best would be a new pipe and drain.
Zimmermann said 300 to 400 feet of 6-inch sewer line and a new French drain should be able to handle water. The idea would be to take the water off the street, into the drain and then deposit it near the railroad tracks.
Zimmermann said the area is already where some other water runoff is deposited so it’s a natural fit.
The amount of pipe needed would likely cost about $600, Zimmermann said.
Purschke said that price was “more than fair.” Rost said the city would supply the manpower and equipment.
Aldermen instructed City Attorney Matt Schroeder to write up an agreement. The city agreed to not accept any responsibility for the water issue.