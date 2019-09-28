Work began Tuesday on construction of the future Union City Hall.
Wright Construction has been on-site at 10 E. Locust St. this week to start work on the city hall project. Wright was awarded a contract for the project by aldermen earlier this year.
The St. Peters-based firm recently finished construction of the new Scenic Regional Library’s Union branch and administrative offices.
Wright’s base bid for the new city hall was $2,577,000. Including alternate projects, the total comes to $2,669,585.
The city had stated the construction budget for the project was $3,003,838.
To celebrate the kickoff of construction, the city has scheduled a groundbreaking ceremony for Monday, Oct. 7, at 5:30 p.m. The event will take place on the construction site.
The site was the former home of Fricks market, but that building was torn down in August to make way for the new city hall. Wright Construction crews have been working on removing the remaining portion of foundation of the Fricks building left behind after demolition.
Based on a time line presented by Navigate Building Solutions, the city’s owner representative on the project, the work is expected to take a little over a year. Since being hired late last year, Navigate has long targeted a September mobilization date for the project with the end goal of having the city moved in by October 2020.
Substantial completion of the building is planned for September 2020.
Project Background
The city agreed to purchase the former Fricks grocery store in late March 2018 for $475,000 from Central Markets Inc. with the intent to turn the site into a new city hall.
The city has never had a building designated specifically for city hall. Through the years, it has shared space with the fire department, police department and now the city auditorium.
The new city hall is slated to be approximately 12,000 square feet and will house the city’s administration, collector’s office, boardroom, court, meeting room and engineering department.
To help manage the project, the city hired Navigate in October 2018. With Navigate’s help, Horn Architects, Washington, was hired in December 2018 to design the building.
Horn and the city had a previous relationship on an old project for a new city hall. Horn developed a city hall design concept in 1999-2000 that never moved forward due to funding.
The two groups were brought back together in 2017 when Horn completed a feasibility study on the current city hall and identified all the issues with the building. That study led the city to decide to leave its current facility and look for a new home.
The current city hall, which doubles as the city auditorium, is in need of work because it has a number of Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) issues. Horn’s feasibility study on the current auditorium and found a wide range of issues that needed to be addressed to meet federal standards.
Based on the study, the city decided the best way to move forward would be to leave the auditorium and build a new city hall.
Once the new city hall is finished, the city plans to partially renovate and upgrade the auditorium. The majority of city staff will move to the new building while others, like the parks department, will stay behind.
The renovation work on the auditorium will start when the new city hall is finished.