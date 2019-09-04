Seven construction companies submitted bids for the new Union city hall project.
All seven were under the city’s budget.
Bids for the project were opened Tuesday, Aug. 27. City Administrator Russell Rost said the bids are still being evaluated, but it appears the city will be able to get the project done under budget.
The estimated base budget for the project to build a new city hall at 10 E. Locust St. was $3,003,838. All seven base bids came in well under that.
The base bids ranged from $2,577,000 to $2,896,000.
The city requested bids for eight alternate projects. The alternates include an ice melt system, sidewalk repairs and an irrigation system. With the eight alternates included, the bids are still under the budgeted amount for the project.
With alternates included, the bids ranged from $2,669,585 to $2,982,244.
Rost said city staff, its owner representative Navigate Building Solutions and Horn Architects are evaluating the bids. He said the group will meet with the three lowest bidders to develop a recommendation to present to the board of aldermen.
If everything goes according to plan, aldermen likely will vote to award a contract at the Sept. 16 meeting.
That plan is in keeping with Navigate’s time line. Navigate, who is serving as a project manager for the city, has said from the start of the process in late 2018 the goal was to mobilize a construction crew by September 2019.
Substantial completion is set for September 2020 with city staff moving in the following month, according to Navigate’s time line.
Site Ready
The site is ready for construction after the demolition of the old Fricks building was wrapped up earlier this month.
The former grocery store was razed and all that’s left behind is a concrete slab. The slab was left to help keep Springfield Avenue supported. The slab will be removed by the contractor.
Matt Girardier Excavating, St. Clair, handled the demolition.
The city’s goal was to have the site cleared by the start of the new school year and before bids were due so the construction crews could mobilize immediately.
Project Background
When finished, the new building will be the first space solely dedicated to being Union’s city hall. Through the years, the city has shared space with the fire department and police department.
The current city hall, just down Locust Street from the new site, doubles as the city auditorium. The plan is for much of the city staff to move to the new building and renovate the auditorium.
The auditorium is in need of some work because it has a number of Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) issues. Horn Architects conducted a feasibility study on the current auditorium and found a wide range of issues that needed to be addressed to meet federal standards.
Based on the study, the city decided the best way to move forward would be to leave the auditorium and build a new city hall.