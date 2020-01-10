One bridge is done and one bridge is making progress.
City Engineer Jonathan Zimmermann gave elected officials an update on local bridge projects at the Jan. 6 personnel, finance and public works committee meeting. KCI Construction had been working on two bridges in Union.
The Memorial Parkway bridge, “is for all intents and purposes complete,” Zimmermann said.
The pedestrian fencing is up. The only additions that will be made to the bridge are stop bars and a stop sign, which are expected to be put up in the near future.
The Memorial project included the removal of the existing bridge over Flat Creek located on Memorial Drive near the fairgrounds. The work also included new sidewalks, curb and gutter work, and a guardrail.
The intersection at Memorial Parkway and Park Drive near the Fairgrounds also was rebuilt.
It was finished before the start of the new year — well ahead of the contract scheduled. The contract with KCI called for the bridge to be done by May 2020.
Christina Bridge
The bridge on Christina Avenue over Flat Creek is progressing nicely, according to Zimmermann.
Crews were making plans to pour the deck of the bridge this week, he said. Zimmermann explained that after that portion of the project is done crews can begin approach slabs and roadways.
Following that work, they will begin working on barrier walls.
Zimmermann seemed pleased with the project’s progression.
“It is moving in the right direction,” he said.
Moving in the right direction is a nice change of pace for the Christina bridge project as it had a late start in taking down the bridge, which meant more weather delays.
The Christina Avenue work includes the complete removal and replacement of the bridge over Flat Creek near the city tennis courts. The project includes the construction of a 30-foot concrete slab span on concrete wall abutments.
The project also includes the realignment of the approach roadway, sidewalks, striping and more.
The old Christina Avenue bridge was built in 1932 and had a sufficiency rating of 46.9 percent.
When it’s replaced, the city will no longer have any insufficient bridges.